ORANGE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday arrested a barricaded suspect accused of being involved in an earlier shooting in the city of Orange south of the Chapman University campus. Sky2 was overhead as police took the suspect into custody. The incident unfolded just after 9:20 a.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and Glassell Street. It was then that officers responded to the area following a report of gunshots heard. When officers arrived, they located empty casings, and urged the public to avoid the area. The suspect subsequently barricaded himself inside a home in the 200 block of N. Glassell Street. He peacefully surrendered after several hours. According to Chapman University, the incident did not appear to be connected to the campus and occurred off-campus. No victims were located. The incident appears to remain under investigation.