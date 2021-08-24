Cancel
Public Safety

Bail Set for Two Arrested on Drug Charges

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Manitowoc defendants appeared for bail hearings yesterday after being taken into custody on drug charges over the weekend. Bond was set at $4000 recognizance for 25-year-old Kelwin Molina-Gonzalez on charges of Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Marijuana, another Schedule Drug and Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while bond was set at $2500 recognizance bond for 37-year-old Jessica Schuette on charges of possessing Heroin, Fentanyl, another schedule drug and Drug Paraphernalia.

