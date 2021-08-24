Bail Set for Two Arrested on Drug Charges
Two Manitowoc defendants appeared for bail hearings yesterday after being taken into custody on drug charges over the weekend. Bond was set at $4000 recognizance for 25-year-old Kelwin Molina-Gonzalez on charges of Possession of Heroin, Fentanyl, Marijuana, another Schedule Drug and Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while bond was set at $2500 recognizance bond for 37-year-old Jessica Schuette on charges of possessing Heroin, Fentanyl, another schedule drug and Drug Paraphernalia.www.seehafernews.com
Comments / 0