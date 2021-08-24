Bail Set for Two Arrested on Drug Charges

PnB Rock avoided jail time after he pled guilty to multiple charges stemming from a 2019 arrest. The Philly artist will serve 36 months of probation according to Fox 29 with a request to serve out the sentence in California. According to authorities, Rock, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. The 29-year-old was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.