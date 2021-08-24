Fire destroys restaurant in downtown Newton

NEWTON — No one was injured when a fire destroyed a business in downtown Newton that was also served as a residence for the owners.

Firefighters from the Wade Community Fire Protection District were called just after midnight Tuesday morning to a structure fire at Yesterday’s Pub, located at 107 West Jourdan.

“We were on the scene in two minutes and 30 seconds,” Wade Community Fire Protection District Chief Gary Lindemann said. “Several of the firefighters live pretty close. That’s one thing I can say about our guys. We had a quick response.”

He said there were no injuries. Those living on the second floor made their way out.

Jasper County EMS checked out the residents and they were released.

“I can definitely say the fire started in the southwest part of the building,” Lindemann said. “That’s where the heavy fire was when we arrived on the scene.”

He said they immediately went to box alarm, pulling in help from several other fire districts.

Lindemann said one of the biggest challenges was a gas station and convenience store next door. Firefighters set up a barrier of protection by parking several fire units in the Circle K parking lot.

“The building is pretty well a total loss between the fire, smoke and water damage,” he said.

Lindemann said firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:15 a.m. They remained on scene to take care of hot spots until 6 a.m., when an investigator from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal arrived to determine the cause. That investigation continues.

“The heat was a big factor,” Lindemann said. “That’s why you call in these other agencies.”

He said there were a total of 70 firefighters on the scene rotating duties due to the heat. Fire departments responding to the scene included Olney, Dieterich, Teutopolis, Montrose, Greenup, Robinson, Oblong, Casey and Crooked Creek Fire Protection District.

Members of the Newton Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency provided traffic control during the fire.

“It was good teamwork on everybody’s part today,” Lindemann said.

Jason F. Meyer, owner of Meyer Funeral Home of Newton, said he has been good friends of the owners of Yesterday’s Pub and Dining and second floor residents, Dale and Pixie Mahaney, for several years.

“We have frequented their restaurant for the past 27 years,” Meyer said.

Jason and his wife, Lisa, are spearheading an effort to help the Mahaneys. The couple found the Mahaneys a place to stay in Newton.

“I know Dale would do the same for us,” Lisa Meyer said.

She said the house they found for the Mahaneys wasn’t furnished and community members have stepped up to donate furniture.

“It’s really the community pulling together for them,” Lisa Meyer said. “It’s just the community helping out.”

Jason Meyer, who also serves as Jasper County coroner, said the original building was a hotel built in the 1902.

“It was initially called the New American Hotel,” Jason Meyer said.

Jason Meyer said they set up an account for the Mahaneys at the First National Bank of Olney, Newton branch, and donations can be dropped off at the funeral home.

“This community has really pulled together and we’ve had several volunteers coming to help,” Jason Meyer said.

He said losing the restaurant would have a big impact on the community.

“We have people from all over who came to eat there,” Jason Meyer said. “We have now lost our second food establishment here in Newton. We lost the Old Mill Inn to a fire several years ago.

“We are very sad to see this happen.”