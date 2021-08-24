Everything that your heart desires

Although God may seem far away, he is right there with you. It may seem that he has been distant and he is not as present in your life as he used to be, but he is still there. Remember that he said that he will never leave us or forsake us, and he is a man of his word. I know that you have been busy and life has been overwhelming, but I know you still yearn for your conversations with him, and you still yearn for the times that he has guided you through every decision that you’ve made. I am here to tell you he has been at every step, looking down on you proud at how far you have come. He has had a front row seat in your life, and he knows how much it has taken you to get to this point. He knows all that you can accomplish and he is not surprised when you do well.