Water funds attract $35 billion as drought drains reservoirs. A new report asks if they are worth it

Event modeling company Air Worldwide, the Boston-based business owned by Verisk , said Friday it expects insured losses from Hurricane Ida will range from $17 billion to $25 billion. The company, which serves insurers, reinsurers and governments, said the loss estimates include physical damage to property -- residential, commercial, industrial and autos -- structures and their contents from winds, wind-borne debris, storm surge and the impact of demand surge. They also include current high material and repair costs in an environment in which supply chains are stretched thanks to the pandemic, but do not include flood losses. "The...
Comments / 0