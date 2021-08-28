Cancel
Oroville, CA

Water funds attract $35 billion as drought drains reservoirs. A new report asks if they are worth it

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
With roughly $35 billion of assets now in water funds globally, a new Morningstar report digs into whether these funds are worth it for investors.

Energy Industryenergynews.us

Drought diminishes hydropower from the West’s largest reservoirs

HYDROPOWER: Drought-caused low water levels have reduced the hydropower generation capacity of Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam by 25% and 41% respectively, straining Southwest energy supplies. (Power) ALSO: A federal judge orders Oregon dam operators to improve passage for threatened chinook salmon and steelhead trout, which likely will diminish...
EnvironmentPosted by
MarketWatch

Verisk's Air Worldwide says insured losses from Hurricane Ida could range from $17 billion to $25 billion

Event modeling company Air Worldwide, the Boston-based business owned by Verisk , said Friday it expects insured losses from Hurricane Ida will range from $17 billion to $25 billion. The company, which serves insurers, reinsurers and governments, said the loss estimates include physical damage to property -- residential, commercial, industrial and autos -- structures and their contents from winds, wind-borne debris, storm surge and the impact of demand surge. They also include current high material and repair costs in an environment in which supply chains are stretched thanks to the pandemic, but do not include flood losses. "The...
New York City, NYImperial Valley Press Online

Reports: Hedge fund execs to pay billions in tax settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — Executives at a New York hedge fund have agreed to pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities, according to reports Thursday. The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that insiders at Renaissance Technologies agreed...
EnvironmentThe Poultry Site

Extreme heat and drought threatens $500 billion in new US costs by 2050

Reuters reports that the annual economic costs, which could spike as high as $500 billion by 2050, would disproportionately affect minority groups, according to the report from the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank. The United States could also suffer 59,000 heat deaths a year by 2050 under business-as-usual action...
IndustryDaily Journal of Commerce

$3.9 billion reservoir project missing momentum

SITES, Calif. – In 2014, in the middle of a severe drought that would test California’s complex water storage system like never before, voters told the state to borrow $7.5 billion and use some of it to build projects to stockpile more water. Seven years later, that drought has come...
Florida Statedallassun.com

Florida sugar growers sue over future water in new reservoirs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is being sued by Florida sugar growers over a proposed project to build the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir. The federal lawsuits filed this week by Florida Crystals' Okeelanta Corp., U.S. Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative stressed that the Corps' plan will lower existing water levels.
California Staterosevilletoday.com

California’s 10 Largest Reservoirs Drought Status

Rapidly Depleting Reservoirs throughout California. Folsom, CA- The latest drought updates and status of California’s 10 largest reservoirs. As deadly floods inundate major sections of the southeast and east coast, bone-dry conditions and raging wildfires persist throughout California and the west. Cities throughout California have tightened water restrictions in an...
Energy IndustrySFGate

Satellites spot methane plumes over U.S. caused by 'routine work'

Plumes of the super-warming greenhouse gas methane were spotted over the Midwest last month. U.S. pipeline giant Energy Transfer said the releases were triggered by "routine work" on its natural-gas infrastructure. The emissions were likely limited in scope-by one estimate if they lasted an hour they would have roughly the...
California StateZacks.com

California Water (CWT) Completes Water Main Replacement Project

CWT - Free Report) concluded its large-scale water main replacement project in Woodside, which it started last October to ensure continuous supply of safe and reliable services for its customers. Work included installing 5,155 feet of new 6-inch and 8-inch PVC water pipes along with 44 fresh customer service connections and 11 hydrants.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show biggest weekly drop in U.S. oil-drilling rigs this year, following Hurricane Ida

Baker Hughes on Friday reported the largest weekly drop in U.S. oil-drilling rigs so far this year, following evacuations in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida last weekend. The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil dropped by 16 at 394 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also fell by 11 to stand at 497, according to Baker Hughes. October West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Agriculturekunr.org

Lahontan Reservoir’s Low Water Level Impacts Farmers, Wildlife And Recreationists

Drought has drastically impacted water levels at the Lahontan State Recreation Area, and the effects are being felt by farmers, wildlife and recreationists. The water level at Lahontan State Recreation Area is about 6,000 acre-feet, according to Lahontan Park Supervisor Tony Beauregard. That’s about 6,000 football fields covered with one foot of water. The reservoir has the capacity to hold 300,000 acre-feet of water, but the water level is roughly 2% of what it can hold.

