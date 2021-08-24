Mr. James Wesley Fields, Jr. Age 44 Dahlonega

Mr. James Wesley Fields, Jr., age 44, of Dahlonega passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Wesley was born in Hall County on April 24, 1977, to the late James Wesley, Sr. and Dorothy Passmore Fields. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Lucy Fields, brother Wayne Fields, and mother-in-law Sally McElduff. Wesley was a loving husband, and he married the only girl he ever loved. He was a loving father who cared and provided for his children. Wesley had a big heart and he was easy to love and fun to be with. His home away from home was Pigeon Forge, TN, especially on a dirt road there. Wesley was a “Harley-Davidson” man. He had many talents among which were drawing, being a tattoo artist, and wood burning. Even though Wesley rose from nothing, he became a good man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.