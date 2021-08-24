Tuesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (8/24)

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a gradual increase in clouds across the region. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will continue to be on the calm side, then pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows drop back to the 70s. Winds will be back to being calm and we can expect a few clouds still lingering in the skies. Tomorrow will start off muggy again, and with winds being calm, the air will feel a bit thick, so air quality could be a bit lower to start the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs once again, and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. For the second half of this week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Labor Day Weekend is looking to have sunshine for Saturday and more clouds for Sunday, and a mix of sun and clouds for Monday. Temperatures will be back in the mid 90s through the holiday weekend as well.