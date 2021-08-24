Cancel
Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker Running for US Senate Seat in Georgia

By Timothy Rapp, @TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Georgia Bulldogs star and NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia as a Republican, according to Stephen Fowler of NPR. Per Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "a formal announcement is expected within days. He filed paperwork Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy, a move that came shortly after he registered to vote in Georgia."

wvua23.com

A Glance into the Alabama Senate Republican Primary

When six-term U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby announced in February that he will not be seeking re-election, four Republicans were quick to file candidacy for the Alabama Senate Republican Primary. Although all four candidates are supporters of former President Donald Trump, their political experiences and issues of focus differ across the board.
dequeenbee.com

A Herschel Walker candidacy is a total nightmare for Senate Republicans

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is the leading Republican candidate in the Georgia Senate race, but his candidacy is worst-case scenario for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to try to oust freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza outlines why Donald Trump's support explains the Walker run.
WRDW-TV

Herschel Walker’s wife faces probe over voting in Ga., living in Texas

AUGUSTA, Ga. - State election officials have opened an investigation into the residency of potential U.S. Senate candidate and Augusta native Herschel Walker’s wife after a newspaper reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by The Associated Press shows Secretary of...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

Georgia takes center stage: The Almanac of American Politics 2022 chapter on the state

(A note from Tom: This month’s publication of The Almanac of American Politics 2022 marks 50 years since the publication of the 1972 almanac. When the Saporta Report published the 2020 almanac’s Georgia chapter two years ago, I called it a sort of time-lapse photo of the American political landscape, midway between journalism and history. So it is with this year’s chapter. Even if you think you know Georgia, you’re likely to learn something from this. The 2022 Almanac of American Politics 50tth Commemorative Edition can be purchased online at https://www.thealmanacofamericanpolitics.com/ or by calling 1-888-265-0600. Use the code “15AAP2022” for a 15% discount during check-out.)
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Trump team polls Perdue vs. Kemp Georgia showdown

Donald Trump’s political operation has commissioned a poll showing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is vulnerable in a Republican primary, a move that comes as the former president looks to punish the first-term Republican for his perceived disloyalty during the state’s 2020 vote count. The survey, which was paid for by...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Walker leads in latest Senate poll

Former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker has yet to declare his intentions to seek the US Senate seat now held by Republican Raphael Warnock, but Walker is still the preferred choice of Republicans in a new poll. Walker leads state Ag Commissioner Gary Black and other announced candidates in a GOP primary race that will be settled in May of next year.
tennesseestar.com

Burt Jones Promises Four Major Reforms If Georgians’ Elect Him Lieutenant Governor

FLOVILLA, Georgia — Speaking before a crowd of several hundred people, Georgia State Senator Burt Jones (R-Jackson) declared Thursday he will run for lieutenant governor, and he listed four reforms he’ll deliver as a statewide elected official. Jones announced his candidacy at a conference center at Indian Springs State Park.
Washington Post

Let’s see if we have the GOP’s 2022 message straight

Republicans have latched on to a series of both foreign and domestic policies that will set the stage for their 2022 campaigns. Weirdly, their positions turn out to be starkly at odds with a majority of voters. On foreign policy, some Republicans, in search of a way to deflect blame...
wgxa.tv

Republican Governor candidate riles crowd with anti-GOP, anti-left rhetoric

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga.-- Republican candidate for Governor, Vernon Jones, was at the Houston County Regional Airport to campaign for the 2022 election. General Michael Flynn and Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers were also there to support Jones. The former Democrat said he had issues with Governor Brian Kemp's leadership, along with...
Georgia StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia’s absentee ballot signature match study is moving forward

Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state used for absentee ballots until it was replaced by new identification requirements this year. In the weeks after the November election, then-President Donald Trump and his allies claimed without evidence that the election was stolen from him. He fixated […]
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.

