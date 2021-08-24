Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker Running for US Senate Seat in Georgia
Former Georgia Bulldogs star and NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia as a Republican, according to Stephen Fowler of NPR. Per Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "a formal announcement is expected within days. He filed paperwork Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy, a move that came shortly after he registered to vote in Georgia."bleacherreport.com
