Guest view: Your help needed in challenging fire season

Historically, August is the month when Idaho, Montana and the Dakotas experience an increase in fire activity. This year, fire activity across the U.S. Forest Service’s Northern Region began in February on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, and we have had fire activity on the ground, somewhere in the region, ever since. Although we recently had some recorded precipitation across parts of these states, hundreds of lightning strikes continue to be recorded, and long-range forecasts show our wildfire season potentially going into October.