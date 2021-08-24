Governor Murphy Directs U.S. and New Jersey Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Cape May Beach Patrol Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera, III
TRENTON, N.J. - TRENTON - Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday, August 27, 2021, to honor Cape May Beach Patrol Lifeguard Norman V. Inferrera III, who passed away at the age of 16 following a tragic accident while on-duty.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
