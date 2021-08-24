Cancel
Alaska State

Fairbanks Alaska Fie Chief Tod Chambers

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 8 days ago

Fairbanks Fire Department Chief Tod Chambers has 29 years of fire service experience in Alaska. He has experience as a volunteer firefighter and has career experience from firefighter to fire chief, serving with North Pole Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, University Fire Department, and Capital City Fire Rescue. He has trained a wide variety of classes and courses for local departments, the University of Alaska, and the State of Alaska since 1994. He is a strong advocate for realistic and effective training. Tod is a member of local, state, and national fire service.

