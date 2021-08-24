Cancel
Guest view: Now is the time to help our fellow warriors in Afghanistan

Montana Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn open letter to Congress and the President of the United States:. Now is the time to act. Last week, last month, last year were all the times to act as well, but those necessary actions were not taken, and our fellow warriors in Afghanistan and Iraq, the interpreters and other support forces eligible for the Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), need our government to act now. Today. This hour.

