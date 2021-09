We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Asking for a friend: What’s the best way to keep a grocery list? I’ve tried writing them down on scraps of paper just before walking out the door, printing out a permanent checklist of items I always keep stocked at home, and typing out a list in my phone. Each method has its pros and cons. When I make lists right before heading to the store, there’s always at least one item I forget to add. The permanent grocery list was a great tool — until I got lazy about using or updating it when my home habits changed. Keeping an ongoing grocery list might sound like work (because it is), but it’s all in the strategy. For a long time, I thought a magnetic notepad on my refrigerator would be a lifesaver, but what has actually been the ultimate game changer is the peel-and-stick Think Board.