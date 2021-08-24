Cancel
Littrell touts UNT's growth, Ruder's development as preseason shifts to new phase

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder throws a pass in practice. The North Carolina transfer has quickly settled in with the Mean Green. Courtesy photo/UNT sports information

North Texas officially shifted gears this week after closing out the camp portion of its preparations for the 2021 season.

UNT coach Seth Littrell couldn’t have been more pleased with the way the first section of fall practice unfolded for the Mean Green, and particularly for Jace Ruder.

The North Carolina transfer quarterback is by far the most intriguing player in camp for UNT and is locked in a three-way battle for the starting job with returning veterans Austin Aune and Kason Martin.

All three got plenty of work in since camp began in early August. UNT’s schedule shifted Monday when classes started.

“Overall camp went well,” Littrell said. “A lot of guys got a lot of reps and faced a lot of competition. We improved in all three phases, which is what you are looking to do. We had a good camp, and we stayed semi-healthy.”

UNT is running through what amounts to a mock game week that will mirror the days leading up to its season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4. Perhaps the biggest decision Littrell and his staff have to make before then is who will start at quarterback.

UNT’s staff has yet to make a decision, but Littrell left little doubt that Ruder has given him a lot to think about.

“Jace has made tremendous improvement for a guy who has been here for two or three weeks,” Littrell said. “That shows what type of person he is and the amount of work he has put in. He is sharp, wants to be great and is very competitive.

“It’s as big of an improvement as I have seen that quick. He has pushed Austin to become better. Austin has had a good camp as well.

UNT’s staff plans to let the competition continue through this week before naming a starter.

“We will pick a guy and go through the season,” Littrell said “It’s a long year. You never know what is going to happen, but we are coming down the point where we have to find our guy.”

Aune started three games last season and threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns while splitting time with Jason Bean.

Bean left the program after the season and transferred to Kansas. Ruder joined the fray over the summer after graduating from UNC and has quickly gotten up to speed.

“I’ve progressed a lot,” Ruder said. “I could tell early on I was processing stuff. As we have progressed through camp, things have sped up for me. I’m starting to make decisions quicker and am getting the ball out on time.”

Aune has also become more comfortable as camp has progressed.

“The chemistry in fall camp is better than it was even in the spring,” Aune said. “We are on the same page with the receivers. They are running fast. We have some playmakers we can get the ball to. The line has been doing a good job. Our offense is continuing to come together.”

UNT’s defense also showed signs of progress during the camp portion of fall practice.

“We looked pretty good defensively in camp,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “We are very sound up front and in the secondary. We are all on the same page and are communicating.”

UNT’s defense challenged the the team’s quarterback trio during a camp, making them better.

“Camp was amazing,” Ruder said. “Guys came in every day and worked. The biggest thing I saw was everyone stayed focused and stayed locked in during practice and in the film room. Everyone took care of their bodies. It was a great camp that prepared us for the season.”

Littrell confirms Adaway out for year

Running back Oscar Adaway III is out for the year, Littrell confirmed Tuesday.

The news was not unexpected after school officials acknowledged over the weekend that Adaway tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during practice.

The Arkansas native was UNT’s second-leading rusher last fall when he piled up 572 yards in just seven games. Adaway eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing in each of UNT’s first two games before a broken hand interrupted his season.

“It’s hard for Oscar and for us,” Littrell said. “He has tremendous character and work ethic. There is no doubt in my mind that he will get back the right way and work to get to where he needs to be in the future.”

UNT returns its leading rusher in DeAndre Torrey, who posted 656 yards last season. Isaiah Johnson rushed for 68 yards in 2020 and is UNT’s only other returning running back who carried the ball last season.

Littrell expressed confidence in the group despite its lack of experience behind Torrey.

“I feel like running back is one of our deeper positions,” Littrell said. “We have a lot of guys in that group who any day can have a breakout game.

“DeAndre has been a great leader in that room. Some of the younger guys have also shown flashes of being special in scrimmages and games last fall. You hate it for Oscar, but that’s football.”

That reality didn’t soften the blow of losing Adaway for UNT’s players.

“It’s a punch in the gut to lose Oscar,” Aune said. “Prayers for him.”

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
