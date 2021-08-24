Whitfield County Schools raises pay for School Nutrition staff

File/Daily Citizen-News School Nutrition staff members pack boxes at Coahulla Creek High School for Whitfield County Schools' summer meals program. The Board of Education approved 5-0 Monday a pay increase for School Nutrition employees of 65 cents an hour, which brings starting wages for those workers to $10.52, in order to attract employees.

Whitfield County Schools officials are contending with labor shortages among bus drivers, custodians and nutrition workers, and the Board of Education approved a pay increase Monday for nutrition employees in order to attract and retain staff.

"You see 'Now Hiring'" signs all around town, and "we're having the same problem," Angie Brown, director of School Nutrition, said during Monday's school board meeting. "We have 18 openings, and I have 15 (workers) out today."

The school board approved 5-0 a pay increase for School Nutrition employees of 65 cents an hour, which brings starting wages for those workers to $10.52.

"That puts us in line with" other area school systems, like Calhoun, Dalton and Murray County, which all raised their pay rates this year, Brown said.

"We were the lowest."

Though a base rate of $10.52 is still lower than many jobs in the private sector, which can start at $15 or more in the current climate, Brown believes the school system can offset that difference with other perks not available to those entering the fast-food industry, for example.

"We're not up there with market rate, but we can sell no holidays and no weekends," she said. "It's a challenging situation, but I think (this pay increase) will help us."

The school system is short about 30 custodians, which is roughly a third of its staff, so the custodians on staff are "doing all they possibly can" to keep up, said Mark Gibson, the school system's chief operations officer. Labor shortages are common in many industries locally and nationally, so "we're not special with this issue."

The school system is operating without a full complement of bus drivers, which is leading to "doubling of routes," as well as teachers licensed to drive school buses doing so, said Superintendent Mike Ewton.

"You never want to take teachers out of the classroom and impact instruction, and we're not doing that, but it is impacting (things like) their planning time, which is not optimal."

Custodial managers are out cleaning buildings to fill gaps, while Brown and other School Nutrition managers are in kitchens cooking and serving, Ewton said. They "deserve medals, but this is only a temporary solution, because you do need people managing these" departments.

The school system may need to increase wages for custodians and bus drivers, although bus drivers received a pay increase "within the last few years," and custodial staff received a raise last year, Ewton said.

"Right now, we're looking at all possibilities and thinking outside the box."

To suddenly "jump from about $10 an hour to $15 (for example) would be a major hit to an operations budget that does not have wiggle room," Ewton said.

"Also, when we ask how much (of a pay increase) would it take (to rectify these staffing shortages), nobody has that answer."