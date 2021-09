The Dyson Airwrap has taken over hair styling in a huge way. Whether you want bouncy curls, a voluminous blow out or a sleek, frizz-free moment, it basically does it all. Trust me: I have an Airwrap, and it’s been life-changing (or, at least, hair-changing). But even so, knowing where to start can be tricky, what with all the different attachments and such. That’s why I checked in with celebrity hair stylist and Dyson Ambassador, Matthew Collins, who has styled celebs like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra, for his tips on how best to use this magical tool.