Community Wellness Center reopens

LACONIA — After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Community Wellness Center has reopened and is ready to welcome clients. According to Coordinator Raelyn Cottrell, the Community Wellness Center is "more than just a place to physically better your life; it’s a place that also betters your mental health too. While the Wellness Center is there for health and fitness, it is also a place to feel at home and know that people care about you and your general well being."