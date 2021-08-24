Cancel
Nashville, TN

Educator, Activist and Freedom Rider Ernest ‘Rip’ Patton Has Died

By Erica Ciccarone
Nashville Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freedom Rides Museum announced via Facebook on Tuesday that Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton — one of Nashville’s own civil rights leaders — has died. An early activist in the Nashville lunch-counter sit-ins, Patton was educated in nonviolent action by the Rev. James Lawson. Among his comrades in the struggle for equality were Diane Nash, John Lewis, Kwame Lillard and C.T. Vivian, the last four of whom died last year. Together, they desegregated Nashville’s lunch counters and movie theaters, and then took to the open road to desegregate transportation around the nation.

