Missouri attorney general files class-action lawsuit against schools with mask mandates
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Tuesday he had filed a class action lawsuit against school districts in Missouri requiring students and teachers to wear masks. The lawsuit, which calls mask mandates "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious," argues that they can't remain without authorization from the state education board and that state and local health officials had not required such mandates.www.examiner.net
Comments / 0