TV Series

Work in Progress

 6 days ago

Abby McEnany on Vision for ‘Work in Progress’ Season 2: “This Show is Really About How People Get Through Life”. Season two of Showtime’s Work in Progress — the critically acclaimed, slice-of-life comedy starring co-creator and executive producer Abby McEnany — debuted Sunday night. It picks up with its…

(CBS Local)– Need a TV show to get into? Showtime and Abby McEnany have you covered with the return of the comedy “Work in Progress.” Season two of the uniquely human comedy series returns Sunday. August 22 at 11pm EST/PST. The series is about a queer woman named Abby whose misfortune and despair lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. However, that relationship will be put to the test in season two.
Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Celeste Pechous, Armand Fields, Karin Anglin, Bruce Jarchow, Theo Germaine, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly led her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more. Season two picks up with Abby in the wake of her breakup (and almost out of almonds). Abby begrudgingly accepts that she’s too busy to kill herself. In fact, she’s just starting to get her head above water… when a global pandemic converges with a family emergency and forces her into uncharted territory.
