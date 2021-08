Here's a new address for the valley: Broadway & Vine. I predict it is going to be a popular one in the coming months. The inspired project of a New Yorker-moved-to-Napa, Jacob Langfelder, made its debut in St. Helena on Monday night. It was the first of a series, in which Langfelder, a Tony Award nominee, aims to combine "the best of Broadway with the best of Napa Valley" Stars performed, well, in the vines, and food and wine abound.