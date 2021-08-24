Cancel
NFL

Former Chiefs Moved Over to Injured Reserve

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears safety Jordan Lucas signed as a free agent before last season and then opted out, and now he seems destined to miss another season. To get their roster down to the required 80 players on Tuesday, the Bears put Lucas on injured reserve. They did the same with another former Kansas City Chiefs player, defensive end Mike Pennel.

Kansas State
#Bears#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Byu
Brigham Young University
NFL
Football
Sports
