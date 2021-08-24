Cancel
Thirdface release “Villians!” video

Punknews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirdface have released a video for their song "Villians!". The video was written and directed by Zack Ledbetter. The song is off Do It With A Smile that was released earlier this year via Exploding in Sound Records. Check out the video below.

