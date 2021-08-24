Charlotte and Raleigh Rank Two of The Best Cities For Singles

Looking for love? Aren’t we all. If you’re single and live in North Carolina, your chances of finding true love are actually pretty good. The folks at Clever Real Estate set out to determine the best cities in the U.S. for singles. They analyzed publicly available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census, Yelp, and the Black Tux to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. according to how great they are for singles.