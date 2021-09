Charlene Mull, a Walmart employee from a small Chesapeake Bay town of fewer than 4,000 people, probably never imagined there would come a day when she's named "the Internet’s new Grumpy Cat." However, one thing led to another and the 65-year-old grandmother with frosted hair and a now-famous scowl somehow found herself becoming an online star. It all began with her being featured on the Maryland store's Facebook page where she sported an impressive deadpan expression while posing alongside various products on sale. While in one photo, the electronics department manager is seen sitting in a cart full of cabbages with a cabbage leaf cap on her head, in another, Charlene leisurely reclines on a mountain of birdseed sacks.