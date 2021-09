Dierks Bentley and Riley Green are receiving internet attention for their ongoing brotherly shenanigans. The touring partners decided the best way to beat the heat involved taking a chilly dip in garbage cans re-purposed as ice baths. Bentley posted a photo and video of the occasion for his 2.1 million followers to enjoy. Poking fun at their physiques, Bentley captions the photo with “Big tough guys but they sure did a lot of whimpering in the ice…. Anybody got some human growth hormones I can borrow? Maybe one of those t-shirts with muscles and a 6 pack airbrushed on it???!” The replies are equally funny and include some of Bentley’s blue check-marked pals.