Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brad Paisley On Charlie Watts: ‘Thank God I Got To Jam With This Legend’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Paisley took to his Instagram just moments ago to honor Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away today at age 80. Brad posted a picture of himself playing with the Rolling Stones. He captioned the post, “Standing in the ‘soup’ of this rhythm section, experiencing firsthand the benchmark of rock and roll drumming, was… well, indescribable. Charlie Watts was the heartbeat of the greatest rock band of all time, and therefore rock and roll. And what a great guy.”

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Dave Amato
Person
Charlie Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Cmt Music Awards#Instagram#Bradpaisley#Cma Awards#Nokia Theatre L A Live#Dance Party#Abc#Summerstage#Reo Speedwagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musictheparisreview.org

The Shuffle and the Breath: On Charlie Watts

The drummer Charlie Watts died on Tuesday, aged eighty. Watts took up the drums as a child after cutting the neck off his banjo and converting it to a snare. Born in London during World War II, the son of a truck driver and a homemaker, he was a jazz aficionado from the age of twelve, and went to art school in his teens. In 1963, the Rolling Stones hired him away from Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, and Watts—cultivating a stoic demeanor and known for his refined fashion sense—remained a member of the band until his death. Mike Edison’s 2019 biography Sympathy for the Drummer is a work of music criticism in the spirit of Lester Bangs. Watts did not speak to Edison for the book, but after its initial publication he called the author and left him a message: “Hi, you don’t know me, my name is Charlie Watts, I want to thank you for writing this lovely book… and for having Charlie Parker on your voicemail…” Later they spoke, and Watts invited him to come see him when the Stones got back on tour. Unfortunately, the pandemic intervened and kept the band off the road. I spoke to Edison about Watts and the Stones on Thursday morning.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Tim McGraw On His Father Tug: ‘How Could I Ever Be Angry’

Baseball great Tug McGraw, who passed away in 2004, is Tim McGraw’s father. But Tim didn’t know that until he was eleven years old. Tug didn’t even acknowledge that Tim was his son until he was seventeen. Tim writes about it in Esquire Magazine, where he talks about his daughters,...
Musicdaringfireball.net

Charlie Watts

Some sad news this week: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80. I don’t know much about how music is made but I know what I like, and I’ve loved the Stones ever since I can remember. The first time I can remember being asked my favorite band, my answer was The Stones. 40-some years later, my answer is unchanged. In all those years, I’ve never heard a musician who does understand the mechanics of playing rock-and-roll do anything but positively rave about Charlie Watts’s talent, and his central role in the Stones’ sound and success. And by all accounts, he was a good person and a dear and loyal friend. He was also the best-dressed man in all of rock and roll.
Music987thebull.com

Keith Urban to play ACM Party for a Cause

The country superstar has joined the lineup for the upcoming ACM Party for a Cause event. Keith is one of the many acts who will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on August 24 in benefit of ACM Lifting Lives. “I can’t wait to play live and I’ll...
Musiccountry1037fm.com

Keith Urban ‘Shocked’ By Death of Rolling Stones’ Drummer Charlie Watts

Keith Urban took to his social media to express his sadness over the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died today at age 80. Keith posted to Instagram, “I’m shocked and truly saddened at just now hearing the news that we lost the ‘gentleman soul of rock and roll,’ the queen bee of the hive that is The Rolling Stones, the original, Charlie Watts.”
The Guardian

Charlie Watts: ‘All the musicians I love look beautiful’

You'd be hard pressed to find anybody with a bad word to say about Charlie Watts. He's a Rolling Stone, of course - and so, by definition, a legend - but there's more to it than that. After all, Mick Jagger is a Rolling Stone and people queue up to say bad things about him. Certainly, for a lot of drummers, Charlie Watts is the stick-wielding colossus by whom all others should be judged. I should know, I lived with a former drummer for years and had to sit through many a misty-eyed eulogy in the small hours. It was like a crash course in Charlie studies. Why Charlie was so talented. Why Charlie was such a class act. Why Charlie was so unassuming. Why Charlie was the undisputed God of backbeat. Hey, I wanted to scream (and sometimes did), screw Charlie, what about me?
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Brad Paisley takes the stage for Allen County Fair concert

The Grandstand at the fair Saturday night was packed with people getting down to some country music. Opening act Mackenzie Porter took the stage to get the crowd ready for three-time Grammy award winner Brad Paisley. The concert was originally planned for the 2020 fair, but just like everything else last year, it was canceled.
Musicwvli927.com

Rockers Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

The tributes to the Rolling Stones' late-drummer Charlie Watts continue to pour in from his peers. Watts died on August 24th at the age of 80. The Stones will carry on without him, with Keith Richards' longtime collaborator and drummer, Steve Jordan performing on the band's upcoming 13-city trek, which starts next month.
CelebritiesThe Ringer

The Unflappable Greatness of Charlie Watts

When one of the Rolling Stones dies, the world stops; when Charlie Watts dies, the beat stops as well, never to be played again with such mesmerizing force, with such ultra-suave propulsion, with such casually indomitable radness. Charlie Watts died Tuesday. He was 80. He was the best. I’ve been staring at this tweet for what already feels like hours. The sly smile. The impeccable tie. The folded arms. (“I give the impression of being bored, but I’m not, really,” he once said. “I’ve just got an incredibly boring face.”) The word grandfather. The words one of the greatest drummers of his generation. The numbers of retweets and quote tweets ticking up, a few hundred per second, as more people discover that the world, and the beat, has stopped. The overwhelming sadness all those people must feel, but the overwhelming gratitude, too.
MusicPosted by
Fox News

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones remember the late country music icon: ‘We didn’t see his passing coming’

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones are still feeling the great loss of the country music icon. The singer passed away in 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83. "We were shocked," Daniels’ manager David Corlew told People magazine on Thursday. "Some of us are still in shock. None of us really believe that we’re going to live forever. But because of Charlie’s energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn’t see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID. If Charlie was still with us, we’d have 300 dates on the books. Of all the parts of his career, entertaining people is what he loved the most."
CelebritiesNME

Ronnie Wood pays tribute to Charlie Watts: “I will dearly miss you”

Ronnie Wood has paid tribute to his Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts, who died yesterday aged 80. Watts’ publicist confirmed the news in a statement last night (August 24), writing that the “beloved” drummer had “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”. The message...

Comments / 0

Community Policy