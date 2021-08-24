AUD/USD stays on the way up to 0.7300 amid upbeat sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged lower through trade on Monday in what was a largely uneventful start to the trading week. Having broken back through 0.73 cents on Friday, the AUD crept toward intraday highs at 0.7315 before drifting downward to touch an overnight low at 0.7285. Despite the overnight correction the AUD appears well supported as the risk narrative remains largely positive, buoyed by expectations the Fed will maintain its emergency policy setting through the immediate short term. Investors enjoyed the flow on effects from Fed President Powell’s neutral commentary on Friday extending risk assets to yet another record high. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic calendar out attentions remain affixed to the broader global outlook. Having recouped the losses suffered following the sharp correction in risk demand earlier this month we are watching breaks above 0.73 to see if investors will extend the recovery toward 0.74/0.75 US cents. A lack of conviction persists across currency markets and the AUD remains vulnerable to ongoing near-term corrections. With risk still skewed to the downside we expect volatility over the coming weeks/months ahead of a broader commodity currency and AUD rebound toward the end of the year. Risks to this outlook remain the Pandemic and its shifting dynamic.