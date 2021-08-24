Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AUD/USD stays on the way up to 0.7300 amid upbeat sentiment

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD remains firmer at one-week high after rising in last two days. Stimulus news, Fed tapering concerns and softer US data dragged greenback. Gains of equities and commodities add to the bullish impulse. RBA’s Ellis, Aussie Q2 Construction Work Done and US Durable Goods Orders are the key data to...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Aud#Aud Usd#Rba#Aussie#The New Home Sales#Jackson Hole Symposium#Covid#Pfizer#Reuters#Cdc#Antipodeans#Fed Chair#Treasury#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

USD/CAD reverses as WTI gains 5.9% on Monday, 10.9% on the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says a taper is coming, markets want to know when. Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar buckled below critcal resistance, eyes on the data

US dollar in focus on key US calendar week as investors digest Fed rhetoric. Fed / ECB convergence under the market's watchful eye. The US dollar was mixed on the day but remains in the hands of the bears while below 93 the figure as per the DXY. US stocks...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes two-week top above 0.7300 on broad USD weakness

AUD/USD refreshes multi-day top, reverses previous day’s losses. Market sentiment improves on easy covid numbers, receding odds for monetary policy adjustments. China PMI disappoints, Australia macro came in mixed but virus updates are the key. US Consumer Confidence, Aussie GDP eyed ahead of US NFP. AUD/USD takes the bids to...
EconomyFXStreet.com

NZD/USD remains steady around 0.7000 ahead of China PMI data

NZD/USD stays range-bound near two-week top, retreats of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues and a light calendar. Traders await US NFP to confirm Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. NZ Building Permits, ANZ sentiment data also decorate the calendar, month-end positioning, risk catalysts are important too. NZD/USD edges...
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF stays directed to 0.9200 amid cautious optimism

USD/CHF remains on the front foot after positing the heaviest daily gains since August 06. Mixed covid updates, geopolitical fears weigh on the prices, comments from Fed’s Powell, downbeat data favor bulls. All eyes are on US NFP but risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves. USD/CHF edges higher around 0.9170...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar rebounds on short-covering

The greenback rebounded on Mon after extending its recent decline to a 2-week low at 92.59 following Fed Powell's dovish comments on Friday as investors booked profits from its losses together with a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar extended Friday's selloff following dovish remarks...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Ignores China PMIs to stay firmer above 0.7000

NZD/USD holds onto the upside break of three-month-old trend line despite downbeat China data. China NBS Manufacturing PMI barely missed contraction but not the Non-Manufacturing PMI. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 50-DMA favor buyers cheering the trend line breakout. NZD/USD pays a little heed to China’s disappointing official activity data...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues to See Trouble at 0.73

The Australian dollar initially tried to take out the 0.73 level above, but then gave back the gains as this has been an area of significant interest more than once. After all, the 0.73 level has been a massive support level multiple times over the last couple of months, and now looks as if it is going to offer quite a bit of selling pressure. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick, then we could go looking towards the 0.7250 level, which is the bottom of the candlestick from the trading session on Friday. If we break down below there, then the Aussie will almost certainly break down drastically from here.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Sleepy start to the week sees AUD range bound through Monday

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged lower through trade on Monday in what was a largely uneventful start to the trading week. Having broken back through 0.73 cents on Friday, the AUD crept toward intraday highs at 0.7315 before drifting downward to touch an overnight low at 0.7285. Despite the overnight correction the AUD appears well supported as the risk narrative remains largely positive, buoyed by expectations the Fed will maintain its emergency policy setting through the immediate short term. Investors enjoyed the flow on effects from Fed President Powell’s neutral commentary on Friday extending risk assets to yet another record high. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic calendar out attentions remain affixed to the broader global outlook. Having recouped the losses suffered following the sharp correction in risk demand earlier this month we are watching breaks above 0.73 to see if investors will extend the recovery toward 0.74/0.75 US cents. A lack of conviction persists across currency markets and the AUD remains vulnerable to ongoing near-term corrections. With risk still skewed to the downside we expect volatility over the coming weeks/months ahead of a broader commodity currency and AUD rebound toward the end of the year. Risks to this outlook remain the Pandemic and its shifting dynamic.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP flirts with monthly tops, just below 0.8600 mark post-Eurozone CPI

EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and turned positive for the second straight session. The sterling’s underperformance could be attributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the UK. Weaker USD, hotter-than-expected Eurozone CPI underpinned the euro and remained supportive. The EUR/GBP cross held on to its modest intraday...
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures wobble around record top amid sluggish session

S&P 500 Futures struggles to track Wall Street benchmark on mixed catalysts. US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the third day to refresh one-week low. Virus numbers ease but China PMIs renew economic fears. US NFP will be the key data after cautiously optimistic Powell. S&P 500 Futures remain sidelined...
fxempire.com

U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Strenghtens Over 92.765, Weaken Under 92.535

The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies late in the session on Monday after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session. The price action was lackluster and the volume light, which suggests the attempt to claw back the earlier losses may have been fueled by short-covering and position-squaring ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Bond Yields Dip, Dollar Mixed: Steadies into key jobs report

Stocks Settle; EUR, GBP Edge Up; AUD Dips; Data Dump Today. Summary: The Dollar steadied, finishing with mixed results against various Rivals. A fall in US July Pending Home Sales for the second consecutive month weighed on bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.28% from 1.31% yesterday, and 1.35% on Friday. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) settled at 92.70 from 92.68 yesterday. The Euro edged up to 1.1797 (1.1794) while Sterling was last at 1.3763 (1.3758). After its stellar performance over the weekend, the Australian Dollar lost steam and eased to 0.7295 (0.7312). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) also surrendered some of its gains, dipping 0.07% to 0.6998 from 0.7012 yesterday. The Greenback rebounded 0.64% against the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) to 0.9165 (0.9112 yesterday). Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer Index, a leading economic indicator slumped in July. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback settled at 109.92, up modestly from yesterday’s open at 109.85. The US Dollar was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. In early Asian trade, the USD/SGD was trading around 1.3455 (1.3458 yesterday). The USD/CNH pair was little changed at 6.4645 (6.4625).
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.3800 on USD weakness

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline. The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar. GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday's Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on...
DailyFx

Market Sentiment Webinar: Long Positions Jump in USD/CAD

Trader confidence is rising, benefiting riskier assets such as US stocks but damaging safe havens like the US Dollar. However, there has been a jump in new long positions in USD/CAD, suggesting the Canadian Dollar is out of favor. Trader confidence rising. Traders are increasingly opting for risker assets at...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After forming a new consolidation range below 1.1805 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD continues trading upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.1827 or even extend this structure up to 1.1837. Later, the market may form one more consolidation range. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 1.1750.

Comments / 0

Community Policy