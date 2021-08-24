AUD/USD stays on the way up to 0.7300 amid upbeat sentiment

Stocks Settle; EUR, GBP Edge Up; AUD Dips; Data Dump Today. Summary: The Dollar steadied, finishing with mixed results against various Rivals. A fall in US July Pending Home Sales for the second consecutive month weighed on bond yields. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.28% from 1.31% yesterday, and 1.35% on Friday. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) settled at 92.70 from 92.68 yesterday. The Euro edged up to 1.1797 (1.1794) while Sterling was last at 1.3763 (1.3758). After its stellar performance over the weekend, the Australian Dollar lost steam and eased to 0.7295 (0.7312). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) also surrendered some of its gains, dipping 0.07% to 0.6998 from 0.7012 yesterday. The Greenback rebounded 0.64% against the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) to 0.9165 (0.9112 yesterday). Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer Index, a leading economic indicator slumped in July. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback settled at 109.92, up modestly from yesterday’s open at 109.85. The US Dollar was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. In early Asian trade, the USD/SGD was trading around 1.3455 (1.3458 yesterday). The USD/CNH pair was little changed at 6.4645 (6.4625).
