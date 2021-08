Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower. Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line. Instead, price action is going sideways and does not show much sign of improvement as it looks to be stuck between $0.30 to the upside and $0.27 to the downside.