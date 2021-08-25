Cancel
Hall County, GA

Proposed South Hall roundabout has some residents relieved, others riled

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ovdE_0bbr4ovF00
Hall County Engineer Frank Miller, right, meets with Hall County resident Kim Stinson Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mulberry Creek Park and Community Center during an open house on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cash and Hog Mountain Roads. - photo by Scott Rogers

What was planned as a low-key open house on a proposed South Hall roundabout turned into a full-scale public meeting Tuesday night with a question-and-answer session and several emotional displays.

“This is our lives,” resident Martha Kennedy said of the project off Cash and Hog Mountain roads.

She was one of about 70 people who filled a meeting room at Mulberry Creek Community Center for the Aug. 24 meeting, which was intended as a passive event with people looking at maps and county officials fielding questions as needed.

Like other roundabouts that have been built around the county, including one many residents had to pass through to get to the community center, the Cash Road/Hog Mountain one will allow people to turn right into a circle and then exit onto a roadway leading them to where they need to go.

In Cash Road/Hog Mountain’s road’s case, two exits on the circle will be on Hog Mountain Road, one will be on Cash Road and one will lead into a 334-unit apartment complex that’s being built.

While some people said they were OK with the roundabout, others weren’t as convinced.

“People don’t know what to do when they get into those roundabouts,” Kennedy said. “It’s confusing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cds25_0bbr4ovF00
Maps are set up Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mulberry Creek Park and Community Center as Hall County holds an open house on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cash and Hog Mountain Roads. - photo by Scott Rogers

Srikanth Yamala, director of Hall County public works and utilities, addressing another concern at the meeting, said the lanes will be wide enough to accommodate school buses and fire trucks.

Flowery Branch High School is off Hog Mountain Road, and a Hall County fire station is off nearby Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 at Martin Road. CW Davis Middle School also is off Ga. 13 near Hog Mountain Road.

Traffic can be especially difficult for Cash Road motorists turning left or right onto Hog Mountain Road, which runs between Ga. 13 and fast-growing Spout Springs Road.

“I think the worst thing would be to do absolutely nothing,” Cash Road resident Doug Holt said.

Before the meeting, resident Kim Stinson talked about how he and his wife would team up to make safe turns from Cash Road onto Hog Mountain, with Stinson watching traffic from his left and his wife watching traffic from his right.

“She’s like, ‘It’s clear,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I have a train (of cars) coming,’” he said.

The roundabout, which is being funded by Hall’s special purpose local option sales tax revenues, could go out for construction bids in a couple of months, with construction taking 10-12 months to complete, Yamala told the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbZPM_0bbr4ovF00
Maps are set up Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the Mulberry Creek Park and Community Center as Hall County holds an open house on the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Cash and Hog Mountain Roads. - photo by Scott Rogers

