Pennsylvania State

WSOP Employs A Tournament-Heavy Strategy In Pennsylvania, Even In The Absence Of Interstate Traffic Sharing

By Alex Weldon
onlinepokerreport.com
 7 days ago

It’s been barely a month since WSOP.com launched in Pennsylvania. Nonetheless, the site is already in the midst of its second special tournament series. WSOP joined PokerStars, BetMGM and Borgata Poker in the Keystone State with a full launch on July 15. This followed the state-standard three-day soft launch testing period, during which the site operated with limited hours.

