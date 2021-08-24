Cancel
Cancer

How old does a person need to be to get a mammogram?

By Jenna Fletcher
Medical News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no single guideline about when to have a mammogram in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a guide that compares the mammogram guidelines of seven expert agencies and organizations. A person with an average risk of breast cancer should contact a doctor to discuss...

Johns Hopkins
Women's Healthncsl.org

Women's Bone Health: Reducing Costs and Promoting Screening

Osteoporosis rates among women increased significantly from 2007 to 2018, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the 54 million Americans at risk for osteoporosis, 10.2 million adults have the disease and, of those with the disease, 80% are women. According to the national Osteoporosis and Hip Fracture Index, an estimated 34.4% of these cases are women between 65 to 74 and 38.5% are women over 80.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
Cancerthewestsidegazette.com

Blood-Pressure Drugs Linked To Better Colon Cancer Survival: Study

WASHINGTON — Patients with colon cancer who take common blood-pressure drugs may have a greater chance at survival, according to new research. The findings of the study were published in the journal’ Cancer Medicine‘. After reviewing the outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that angiotensin-converting enzyme...
Diseases & TreatmentsHealthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
Women's Healthhealio.com

USPSTF recommends gestational diabetes screening at or after 24 weeks

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said it recommends screening for gestational diabetes in asymptomatic women who have been pregnant for 24 weeks or more. The evidence was insufficient to make a recommendation regarding asymptomatic women who have been pregnant fewer than 24 weeks, the task force said. The B grade and I grade recommendations mirror the 2014 USPSTF statement in this area and are based on a review of 76 studies.
Cancerdailynurse.com

Handling Your First Talk with a Newly Diagnosed Mesothelioma Patient

Mesothelioma is an aggressive form of cancer that concentrates on the layer of tissues surrounding the internal organs. The disease is usually caused by asbestos exposure (according to the American Cancer Society, eight out of 10 cases can be traced to asbestos inhalation). It is rare, hard to treat, and the survival rates are daunting, so a patient who receives a mesothelioma diagnosis needs as much support as you can provide.
HealthKevinMD.com

How medical notes will change if patients get to see them

On April 5, 2021, the federal government mandated that health care providers provide free electronic access to patients’ clinical notes, as part of the 21st Century Cures Act. This includes 8 types of notes spanning outpatient and inpatient arenas. If providers/organizations do not comply with this mandate, they will be subject to fines due to “information blocking.”
Women's HealthSilicon Republic

Breast-fed premature babies have better heart health, RCSI study

Led by Prof Afif El-Khuffash, the study found that preterm babies who had their mother’s own milk had heart health similar to full-term babies. RCSI researchers have found a link between breast milk consumption and good cardiovascular health for premature infants. The RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences study...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

