Reps. Mo Brooks and Barry Moore vowed to vote against H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Introduced by Alabama’s own Terri Sewell, the Act passed the House yesterday with no Republican support. Alabama Congressmen all voted Nay, except for Sewell. The bill now moves to the Senate, where it’s unlikely to pass. Democrats do not have enough votes to overcome the opposition from Senate Republicans who claim the bill is “unnecessary.”