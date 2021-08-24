OHA reports 2,804 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. man among 30 statewide deaths

UPDATE SUNDAY PM: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced lower numbers on Sunday vs. Saturday, which could include underreporting. COVID-19 Daily Update:August 29, 2021New Cases: 2,232 (1,403,053 to date)New Deaths: 5 (25,245 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,692 pic.twitter.com/WdHeB2h9TJ — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 29, 2021 The late summer vacation period and the return to school by the Los Angeles Unified School District has increased cases of the coronavirus, public health officials said Saturday. L.A. Public Health is claiming a “four-fold difference” in case rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, with overall cases increasing between LAC children and youth. The agency reports 30 new deaths and 3,627 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. No breakout on the ages of the dead was provided, but overall cases among adults was said to have dropped. Four-Fold Difference in Case Rate Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children as Cases Increase Among LAC Children and Youth – 30 New Deaths and 3,627 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19. Click https://t.co/O4DSOBbgaY for More Information. pic.twitter.com/3MZE9h2fGH — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 29, 2021