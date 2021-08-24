Cancel
OHA reports 2,804 new COVID cases; Deschutes Co. man among 30 statewide deaths

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,066 the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday. Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles in Bend. He...

centraloregondaily.com

