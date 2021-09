Gold price turns south once again, with eyes on Friday’s NFP. The US dollar rebounds but not out of the woods yet. Gold could target $1,830 next ahead of NFP. Gold price continues to enjoy good two-way price movements while holding at the higher end of this week’s trading range. Its appears that the bright metal is biding time heading into Friday’s crucial US labor market report, which is eagerly awaited after a big miss on the ADP private sector survey. Persisting Delta covid variant concerns, fading Fed’s tapering bets and expectations of more stimulus from China are helping gold price to stay afloat well above the $1800 mark.