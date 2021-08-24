Cancel
Washington, VA

INVITATION FOR BIDS ADDITIONS AND RENOVATIONS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY CC PORTER ANIMAL SHELTER

By Josh Moore
washcova.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County of Washington, Virginia is currently accepting sealed bids from qualified Contractors for the Construction of Additions and Renovations to Washington County CC Porter Animal Shelter located at 27252 Porter Lane, Abingdon Virginia 24211. Contractor shall be properly registered and licensed to perform the work in accordance with requirement of Title 54.1, Subtitle II, Chapter 11 of the Code of Virginia (1950, as amended) and shall provide proof of such qualification. An Invitation for Bids packet (Bidding Documents) containing instructions, qualifications, and specifications may be obtained by contacting the Issuing Office, The Lane Group, Inc., 310 West Valley Street NW, Abingdon, Virginia 24210; phone 276-206-8571, or email, wrobinson@thelanegroupinc.com. Prospective bidders may obtain the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Friday between the hours of 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Prospective bidders may examine copies of the Bidding Documents providing by the Issuing Office at the following online locations:

www.washcova.com

