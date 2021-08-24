Greene County Clerk of Superior Court announces retirement

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 20 CVS 746 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS, including, SAM JOHN MARKOPULOS and wife KAREN MARKOPULOS a/k/a KAREN KOULIAS; FAITH CAROLYN MULROY and husband, STEVEN M. MULROY; MARK ALLEN MCCLOSKEY and wife, RENEE MCCLOSKEY; and TRUIST BANK, Successor-by-Merger to SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNERS, by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, TO: UNKNOWN OWNERS or HEIRS AT LAW OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson on lands listed for taxation in the name THE HEIRS OF ZISIMOS MARKOPULOS, by the County of Jackson, a tract of land more particularly described as follows: BEING a 1.54 acre, more or less, tract of land bearing parcel identification number 7575-73-3611, according to the Jackson County Mapping Office, known as Lot #28A and Lot #28B of Hampton Springs Resort, as shown on map or plat prepared by W. Edward Hall, LS, entitled "Compiled Plat for a portion of Phase II, Hampton Springs, twenty-six proposed new lots in Hampton Springs" dated April 19, 2006, drawing number 2756-30R. This being the same lands described and conveyed by deed from Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried to Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried for the purposes of combining Lot #28A and Lot #28B into one tax parcel, recorded on April 30, 2008 in Deed Book 1742 at Page 336 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, to which specific reference is hereby made. ALSO BEING all the same lands described in and conveyed by deed from Mae Rabuffo, unmarried to Zisimos Markopulos, unmarried, dated July 31, 2007 and recorded in Book 1690, Page 822 of the Jackson County Public Registry, to which specific reference is hereby made. Together with all appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, well rights, restrictive covenants and road rights-of-way of record. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after August 26, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 20th day of August, 2021. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 25-27e.