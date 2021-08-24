Victor Javier Mitre Jr.

Butch was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif. and developed the love of dairy business at an early age. He relocated his dairy herd in 1976 to Orland, Calif. where he bought his first very own dairy in 1986. In 2004, he was excited to relocate to Tillamook, Ore. and become a member of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. Butch enjoyed dairy farming so much that you could call it his hobby. You could not find a day he wasn’t out in the fields or in a barn making sure everything was working to perfection. He took pride in his work by constantly making improvements with great detail and a very noticeable personal touch. He had an outstanding dairy and this was because of all his hard work and commitment to doing things right. He enjoyed network genetics and his full purebred register jersey herd was magnificent proof of his dedication to dairy farming. He was an entrepreneur at heart and this shined brighter as he created a successful business selling grass seed to the community. Our Heavenly Father called him home and now. Butch is now in the Land of Glory with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.