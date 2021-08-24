Buffalo Bills add depth at WR and DT with recent waiver wire claims
The Buffalo Bills added depth at wide receiver and defensive tackle on Tuesday with their recent additions. The injury list and players absent from Buffalo Bills practice continues to grow. According to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, the Bills had 17 players absent from Tuesday’s practice. Of those 17 players, four were wide receivers (Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah Hodgins) and three were defensive tackles (Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips).buffalowdown.com
Comments / 0