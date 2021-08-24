Buffalo Bills add depth at WR and DT with recent waiver wire claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two days after being fined by the NFL for violating its COVID-19 protocol, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie received his first vaccine shot. McKenzie shared a photo of his vaccine card Saturday on an Instagram story prior to the Bills' 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams' final preseason game. He was fined $14,650 on Thursday for repeatedly not wearing a mask in the team facility, as is required for unvaccinated players.