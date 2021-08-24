Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Metropolitan Water District, Supplier of Most of Pasadena’s Water, Partners with Other Agencies to Conserve Water in Lake Mead

By CITY NEWS SERVICE/STAFF REPORT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to worsening drought conditions, the board of Southern California’s regional water wholesaler and other water agencies across the Southwest have announced a partnership with the federal government to fund a short-term agricultural land fallowing program in California that will conserve water on a large scale. The partnership among...

