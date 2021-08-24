Cancel
Club Cool at EPCOT To Reopen in New Location Soon

By Amanda Kondolojy View Profile
themeparktourist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Club Cool closed back in 2019 to make way for the construction of a new central area of EPCOT, Disney announced that this fan favorite would be back in a new location later on that would "celebrate Coca-Cola in a fresh new way, while keeping the fan-favorite experience that invites you to explore tasty drinks from around the world." And now it looks like this updated location will be opening very soon, alongside the upcoming Creations shop merchandise store.

