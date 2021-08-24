Cancel
Food & Drinks

Compton's Cookoff Collectibles

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of these Figments are on the pathways to get from one Challenge area to the next. New ones appear with each new challenge, so try to get all of them before plating the food, as old ones may become unavailable after plating. If you miss the time cutoff, it's okay; you can always come back and pick up the prizes, which will now be freely available on the podiums where the boxes previously were. Note that you can explore the area in between challenges, so you can also pick up a lot of these during that time.

Bob's Bottles Collectibles

The Figments and Luggage in the island planet portion are all straightforward to find. Just follow each trail of flowers that pops up, and explore anywhere on the horizon that has figments. Certain areas will only grow a dock after various seeds have been collected, so check around a few times before collecting the final seed. Note that some of the tags, such as the Steamer Trunk tag, are within the bottles, so it's best to plan to return to this area after beating the boss to collect them all. Every island has something of interest, from Luggage to interesting NPCs to Figments, so explore everywhere!
PSI King's Sensorium Collectibles

This is one of the largest areas, with 263 total Figments. It also has the most that aren't directly on a super linear path. On top of that, the style of this level makes it hard to see the Figments against the psychedelic background. A note to help keep this level from becoming too maddening: If you see Figments floating mid-air, look for nearby unactivated prisms before you try to reach them. These are almost all situations where they will become available to you once the rainbow pathway below them has been activated.
Cruller's Correspondence Collectibles

These are all located on your fairly linear path through the level. Because of the dynamic nature of the platforms, you may end up missing a handful due to mistimed jumps or passing them by in the sliding portion. We recommend planning to come back to this level to do another sweep for the ones that you missed. Also, because this level spirals on top of itself, there will be some collectibles that will seem nearby but unreachable; they will become reachable on your second lap around the area.
Los Fresnos to host annual barbecue cookoff

The City of Los Fresnos will host its fourth annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cookoff on Sept. 24- 25. There will be $5,500 guaranteed cash prizes. There will be eight prizes including first through fifth place, a reserve grand champion, grand champion, and people’s choice award. The Grand Champion will receive $500. There are over 50 cooking spots open.
Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles

The items listed below are a non-exhaustive list of the Collectibles within this location. These are the ones that are in secret areas or require specific upgrades or powers to access. Loboto's LabyrinthCollectibles Checklist. How to Find All Hard-To-Find Loboto's Labyrinth Figments. Below is the location of every hard-to-find Loboto's...
Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
Fall Closet, Meet Anthropologie's Pilcro Collection

It's the final stretch of summer, and we can no longer ignore that fall is coming... and fast. The days of tossing on a sundress and running out the door are numbered. But to counter the pain of bidding farewell to these easy, breezy outfits, we have the return jeans. Fall marks the start of what many would consider being the best season for our wardrobes, and Anthropologie is serving up plenty of autumn-ready denim to get us pumped about the months ahead.
Psychonauts 2 Hollis's Classroom Collectibles Guide

The Psychonauts 2 adventure continues in Hollis's Classroom, with Raz and the other interns venturing into the mind of Agent Hollis Forsythe for a chance to learn a new power: Mental Connection. You'll need it to fully explore her mind (and to do some not-great things in there), as well as to uncover all the collectibles Hollis's Classroom hides, to maximize your Intern rank.
Beyoncé's Ivy Park Drops Rodeo Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The cowboy aesthetic gets a major makeover in Beyoncé’s “Ivy Park Rodeo” Collection,...
A Rodeo Queen's Favorite New Western Collection

Western-inspired fashion is the hottest trend of 2021, and Arkansas rodeo queen Ja'Dayia Kursh gives us a sneak peek of the new collection from the Queen of Pop. It's all over the headlines — Western-inspired fashion is the hottest trend of 2021. Celebrities are sporting cowboy boots, cowboy hats are dotting beaches and outer space, and even Beyoncé has announced a rodeo-inspired clothing line set to release August 19. The "IVY PARK Rodeo" collection designed by the pop star herself represents black cowboy and cowgirl culture, and it combines classic Western looks like denim, cowhide print, and fringe with modern streetwear.
Cozy Up in UNIQLO U's FW21 Collection

UNIQLO U has returned to release a series of cozy yet classy staples for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Artistic director Christophe Lemaire has curated the sustainable collection with reusable materials as well as the apparel brand’s signature HEATTECH technology. The range, comprised of 35 womenswear, 29 menswear and 15 childrenswear...
Take a Closer Look at Noah's FW21 Collection

Noah recently unveiled its fall/winter 2021 collection of retro-inspired clothes with the mission to “celebrate and embrace the idea that creativity and creators have no boundaries.” Take a closer look at the collection which fused workwear, tailoring and more. Bottoms:. The collection’s trousers featured printed pants, corduroy fabrics, denim and...
Dillard's adds new collection, All Saints

LUBBOCK, Texas – When you head over to Dillard’s at the South Plains Mall, good news a new brand is now there. All Saints offers unique handbags and jewelry that will now be sold. Mariel with Dillard’s is here to give us a sneak peek.
Warhammer 40k's Thousand Sons & Grey Knights Codexes: A Review

Games Workshop has typically been very diligent in getting certain resources to their players. From miniatures to dice, all the way to decals for the armored plating of specific factions, Games Workshop has been on their kinesthetics when it comes to their games. This is especially true for Warhammer 40,000, their main wargame. But something that is major for their players to have is an abundance of different codex books to supplement the core rules of their game. We recently got ahold of two free advance copies of codexes for two factions in the grimdark game of Warhammer 40k – one for Thousand Sons, a faction of Chaos Space Marines, and one for Grey Knights, a faction of the Space Marines proper. Here's what we think of them!
.hack//Collection Summer 2021 Items Feature Pirate Costumes

CyberConnect2 released new .hack//Collection items for Summer 2021. The new collection consists of acrylic stands and t-shirts with characters from the .hack franchise wearing new pirate-themed costumes. The stands feature chibi illustrations of ten characters from the franchise: Tsukasa and Sora from .hack//SIGN, Kite and Mistral from the Infection–Quarantine tetralogy,...
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

The 17th Annual Crawfish Cookoff is rescheduled for 2022

SLIDELL, LA - More than 50 teams will join a crawfish cookoff competition on Slidell. They will cook over 40,000 pounds of crawfish in the 17th Annual Crawfish Cookoff and strive to be entitled as Best Crawfish in St. Tammany Parish. The event, hosted by the Hospice Foundation of the South, will be held on April 23, 2022, and takes place at Fritchie Park, Slidell from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reel Stakes Poker: Real Money

When you launch the Reel Stakes Poker app you'll be able to take part in the classic five-card draw poker. It feels familiar and fun, but even if you aren't a poker enthusiast, you'll still be able to play and catch on quickly. The developers have made sure there is...
Funko Turns Up the Heat With Their New Fire Force Pop Vinyls

A couple of years ago, Funko revealed to us that they would be putting a lot of eyes on their Pop Animation line. With the rise of anime and manga over the years, it only makes sense that they would want to explore these popular series. There are plenty of anime and manga collectibles out there with statues and figures, but most are quite expensive. Funko could dominate the market with inexpensive collectibles that are packed with detail, color, and the right price. One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia have all been massive hits, and it's time for a new show to enter the fold. After months of rumors, Fire Force is finally making its way to Funko with a nice first wave of hit characters from the series. This will consist of 4 common as well as two retailers exclusive, which include:

