Compton's Cookoff Collectibles

The majority of these Figments are on the pathways to get from one Challenge area to the next. New ones appear with each new challenge, so try to get all of them before plating the food, as old ones may become unavailable after plating. If you miss the time cutoff, it's okay; you can always come back and pick up the prizes, which will now be freely available on the podiums where the boxes previously were. Note that you can explore the area in between challenges, so you can also pick up a lot of these during that time.