What Threatens Other Critical Infrastructure When Communications is Breached?

Everyone knows that one person that likes to say that they’re not addicted to their phone. In 2021, it’s difficult to find a way to socialize, work, access vital services, and be entertained without the internet. From Zoom meetings to the forecast relayed through Alexa, the communications sector provides it all. As a critical infrastructure sector, the communications industry has captured the world in many ways that you may not even realize. The repetitive sunglasses ads on Instagram or the curated playlists on Spotify, it’s all created through the data collected from the internet and smartphone activity.