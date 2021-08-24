Cancel
Public Health

Vaccine 'conspiracy theories' prompt threats, Dobbs says

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
sheltonherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's top health official said Tuesday that he has received threats from people who are spreading lies about his family as he urges the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The state has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus and the state’s low vaccination rate. The health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated.

