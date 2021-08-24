Cancel
Boise, ID

Health officials say ICU numbers are the highest they have been

By Mickaela Elich
Post Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2 NEWS) — On Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare held a media briefing to discuss the battle against COVID-19 here in Idaho. As coronavirus cases are on the rise, the Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that ICU numbers are the highest they have been, and hospitals are having to accommodate by using space outside of the emergency room to treat patients.

