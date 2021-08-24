Health officials say ICU numbers are the highest they have been
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2 NEWS) — On Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare held a media briefing to discuss the battle against COVID-19 here in Idaho. As coronavirus cases are on the rise, the Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that ICU numbers are the highest they have been, and hospitals are having to accommodate by using space outside of the emergency room to treat patients.idahonews.com
