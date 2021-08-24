Enjoy A Delightful Day Trip To Montauk’s Beaches In New York Before Summer’s End
Summer will be over with before you know it, so make the most of it while you can! There’s nothing quite like a beach trip to take your summer to the next level. There are some really incredible beaches in New York that you don’t want to miss. The Hamptons are famous for being a summer refuge for the wealthy, and it’s easy to see why. The beaches there are magnificent. They are full of history and provide excellent opportunities for recreation.
