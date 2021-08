As The Cookout alliance gets further into the eliminate plus ones phase of Big Brother 23, the harder it gets on the members. No one really wants to see their “pawns” go, but in order to stick to their plan, it’s time. This week it’s Tiffany and Hannah’s plus ones on the block, Claire and Derek X. Of course Hannah is more than ready to let hers go, as is Tiffany, but there’s a catch. Tiffany actually prefers Hannah’s pawn to stay over her own. She’s grown more attached to Derek X, and think he’s more naive than Claire. Tiffany thinks Claire is starting to catch on to the Cookout, and we think she’s right.