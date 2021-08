Al Riveron is out as the person ultimately responsible for replay-review decisions in 2021. So who’s in?. The answer appears to be no one. Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, the NFL currently plans to give game-day replay authority to multiple people. Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell will be responsible for replay decisions, and others are being hired to assist in the process. It’s expected that whoever happens to be handling a given game when a replay review becomes necessary will watch the footage and decide whether to confirm or reverse the ruling on the field. (It’s unclear at this point whether Russell Yurk, who served as one of Riveron’s assistants in past years, will have a role in the revamped process.)