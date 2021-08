Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Although expected, protection against Covid-19 infections wanes over time for those who have had both vaccines, researchers say. According to a study, protection after two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months and fell from 77% to 67% at four to five months for those who have had the AstraZeneca jab. However, vaccination has prevented around 84,600 deaths and 23 million infections in England so far, Public Health England estimates.