Final Fantasy XIV closes one-third of North American servers to new characters
Final Fantasy XIV has been beloved for years, and it’s been exploding in popularity over the past few months. Servers have already been straining, and players are looking nervously ahead to the surge that’s likely to accompany the Endwalker release date. The devs have previously announced plans to help ease the congestion, and those plans are starting to come to fruition – but for now, one-third of North American servers have been closed to new characters.www.pcgamesn.com
